A Rices Landing man who was recently apprehended on several arrest warrants in Greene and Washington counties is now awaiting a preliminary hearing on new charges after he allegedly fled from law enforcement officers in Cumberland Township.
Daniel Richard Venen, 31, is facing a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two summary violations. The charges were filed after officers located him in Cumberland Township April 24, but were unable to apprehend him following a foot chase.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, Cpl. Nicholas Gustovich of the sheriff’s office was operating his K9 vehicle at around 3:15 p.m. when he observed Venen and another individual standing at the corner of South 88 Road and Route 21.
Court records state Venen was wanted on arrest warrants through the county sheriff’s office, county probation office and Washington County sheriff’s office.
Gustovich observed Venen and the other individual walking north on 88 Road and then enter a back yard of a residence, court records state.
Gustovich told Venen to stop or else he would send a K9 officer after him, but Venen continued through the yard and out of sight, the complaint states.
A foot chase ensued, at which point Cumberland Township police joined Gustovich in the pursuit, the complaint states.
Officers continued to search for Venen but were unable to locate and apprehend him, the complaint states.
On April 28, the Greene County sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page law enforcement agencies were seeking information on Venen and encouraged the public to contact authorities if they knew of his whereabouts. Then, on April 29, the office posted Venen had been apprehended and was being held at the county jail.
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms said Monday Venen was apprehended by state police. Information regarding Venen’s arrest was not made available by state police as of the Messenger’s press deadline for this week’s edition.
According to court records, Venen was arraigned before Watson April 30 on the current charges. His preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for May 5, but it has been continued. A new date had not yet been set by the Messenger’s press deadline.
Venen remains in jail after failing to post $30,000 straight bail.
