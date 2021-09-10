A Waynesburg man wanted on firearms and theft counts is facing more criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to flee last week from law enforcement officers who were serving him with a warrant for his arrest.
Christian Joseph Britton, 21, is facing charges of flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest following the incident that occurred at an apartment at Mountain View Gardens in Waynesburg Sept. 1.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Nicholas Gustovich went to the apartment at around 10:38 a.m. to serve Britton with an arrest warrant. Britton was wanted on two county bench warrants for firearm and theft charges.
Police said Britton attempt to exit the residence through a rear window.
After Britton then went back inside, officers entered the residence and found him hiding in a closet, the complaint states.
Officers found a capsule containing suspected cocaine, the complaint states.
Following his arraignment, Britton was placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $5,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates Sept. 9.
Updated details regarding his hearing was not available by the Messenger’s press time.
