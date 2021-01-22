An arrest warrant has been issued for a Carmichaels man facing numerous charges following allegations he led police on a high-speed chase throughout Monongahela and Greene townships last month and then fled the scene on foot.
Kyle Tracey Gray, 27, is facing one felony count each of flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude police, one misdemeanor count each of receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct and nearly three dozen summary traffic violations following an incident that occurred on various county roadways Dec. 22.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, state police were traveling west on Bobtown Road at around 3:07 p.m. when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker that was emitting a large amount of thick smoke from its exhaust.
Police said officers began following the vehicle, which then accelerated to a high rate of speed, reaching 95 miles per hour on a road posting a 55 mph speed limit. Police pursued the vehicle for roughly 10 miles along multiple roads, and on two separate occasions the vehicles left the road and drove on private property, police said.
Throughout the pursuit, police observed the vehicle violating a large of number of traffic laws, including signal failure, crossing the middle line, disregarding stop signs and traveling at a continuous high rate of speed, including through school zones, the complaint states.
Police said the vehicular pursuit ended when the vehicle entered a field and became disabled, and three occupants bailed out, with the driver fleeing on foot and not being captured. The two passengers were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, and they identified Gray as the driver, the complaint states.
Police said suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from one of the passengers.
At the scene, police said officers determined the vehicle had improper registration and found mail inside with Gray’s address on it. Authorities also discovered that Gray was wanted on several arrest warrants, including one for receiving stolen property, the complaint states.
Police also learned that the vehicle’s registration plate was reported stolen.
Based on this information, police requested a warrant for Gray’s arrest. As of press time, he had not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
