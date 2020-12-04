An arrest warrant has been issued by Cumberland Township police for a Nemacolin man charged with allegedly assaulting his wife.
Paul Grim, 45, is facing one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment following a Nov. 19 incident that occurred at a residence on Diaz Lane in Cumberland Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, police were dispatched to the residence at 2 a.m. for a report of harassment.
Police spoke with the alleged victim, who reported she and Grim had an argument, and during the argument Grim allegedly grabbed a knife and held it close to his body, pointing at her and telling her to take her clothes off, the complaint states.
The woman then called her mother and told her to call the police, at which point Grim left, the complain states.
Police said officers canvassed the area but could not locate Grim.
As of press time, Grim had not been formally arraigned on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.