An arrest warrant has been issued for a Rices Landing man facing multiple charges following allegations that he allegedly beat and choked his girlfriend.
William C. Pratt, 53, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and cruelty to animals
According to court records, Pratt allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, Tamatha Yoder, on Feb. 21 and became aggressive, calling her names and telling her she didn’t love him.
Yoder told police he shoved her onto her back into a recliner and began to choke her to where she couldn’t breathe. She said she attempted to defend herself by kicking him. Pratt allegedly stood up and hit her several times in the face.
Yoder told police that during the argument, Pratt grabbed her dog and threw the dog across the living room. She said he then went to the bedroom and retrieved a revolver, and pointed the gun at her.
Yoder was diagnosed with contusions on her face, left ribs, left shoulder and tailbone, according to court paperwork.
The charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson. As of press time, Pratt had not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
