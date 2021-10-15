An arrest warrant has been issued for a New Salem man wanted on numerous charges following allegations he held a Waynesburg woman against her will at knifepoint while she was holding her infant child.
Justin Dane Shipp, 24, was charged with two felony counts each of unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of a child, one felony count of false imprisonment of a child/parent, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough police before Magisterial District Judge David Balint following the Oct. 1 incident that occurred at a residence on East Franklin Street in Waynesburg at around 6:30 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the residence for a report of domestic incidentand found the alleged victim standing outside with blood all over her face, the criminal complaint said.
The woman told officers Shipp, her boyfriend, had held her against her will at knifepoint while she was holding her infant child, the complaint states.
The woman said she attempted to escape from a first-floor window, but Shipp pulled her back in and would not let her leave, the complait said.
The woman said Shipp then cut his neck and right arm with the knife and wiped the blood on her face before leaving the house, the complaint states.
Following this report, police canvassed the area for several hours but were not able to locate Shipp.
Police said the woman and the child were not injured in the incident.
