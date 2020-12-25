An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wind Ridge man following allegations he was involved in a drunk driving crash last month with his son in the car.
Richard John Riley, 47, is facing one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and multiple summary traffic violations following the Nov. 12 incident in Center Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint, state police responded to a single vehicle crash at about 3:30 p.m. along Jacobs Run Road and observed a vehicle at rest on its roof down a hill side.
Troopers said they looked into the vehicle and observed a bottle of liquor with a small amount of liquid left inside and multiple unopened cans of beer.
Emergency medical crews detected a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the defendant,” the complaint states.
Riley said he was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.
Riley’s son told troopers his father picked him up from school and told him that he had been drinking all day, the complaint states.
Troopers said Riley’s son said they were driving north on Jacobs Run Road and were driving too fast, and the vehicle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went off the road and down a hill side. Riley’s son said he told his father to slow down, at which point he started driving faster, the complaint states.
Police said neither Riley or his son were wearing seat belts.
The complaint states Riley’s son is under the age of 18.
Riley was airlifted from the scene to a West Virginia hospital for treatment of injuries, the complaint states. His blood-alcohol level was between .176 and .197, the complaint states.
Police said a check of Riley’s vehicle’s registration determined the vehicle was not registered.
As of press time, Riley had not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.