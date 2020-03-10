Each year, a special initiative in Greene County offers fun and educational programs for youths that focus on teaching various types of skills, learning about conservation and the outdoors, bonding with family and engaging in positive behavior.
This group loves what they do. And they are proud to be called Gobblers.
This initiative is the Warrior Trail Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. According to the NTWF website, the Federation and its chapters are committed to enhancing wild turkey populations and ensuring the continuation of hunting and quality wildlife habitat for countless species.
The chapter’s membership numbers are impressive. Guy Hostutler, WTG Chapter president, said there are currently between 430 and 480 members from in and outside of the county; these do not include children under age 18.
As for the younger generation, he said last year there were 488 youths involved with the chapter who participated in turkey shoots, the chapter’s annual banquet and events held throughout the year for the chapter’s “Jakes” and “Jennies.”
Participating male youths are referred by the chapter as Jakes, a title for young male turkeys. The female youths involved are called Jennies, in reference to the moniker given to young female turkeys.
Hostutler said the chapter’s main goals include raising membership numbers and continuing to raise funds for area youths, “to get the kids excited about the outdoors, hunting and conservation.”
The Warrior Trail Gobblers Chapter is the largest NWTF chapter in Pennsylvania, and the third largest in the nation. There are members who come from all across the Eastern coast, Hostutler said.
In February, the chapter received the Outstanding Chapter Award during the 44th annual NWTF National Convention and Award Banquet in Nashville, Tennessee. This award places the chapter in the Grand Slam Club, which recognizes chapters that go above and beyond to provide programs for youths.
The WTG chapter was one of just 20 chapters in the United States to receive the national Outstanding Chapter Award this year. To put this honor in perspective, Hostutler said there are 82 chapters in Pennsylvania alone, with potentially thousands more across the U.S.
The chapter has experienced much success since it was founded in 1993, and Hostutler said a huge reason for its success and longevity is the annual Hunting Heritage Banquet, which is greatly anticipated by members, sponsors and visitors.
This year’s banquet, the 27th annual, will be held Saturday, March 21 at the Waynesburg Armory. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
The banquet is open to the public, and there are different ticket and package prices for dinner, raffles, giveaways and sponsorships. There will also be silent and live auctions and multiple raffles throughout the evening.
The banquet will feature a keynote address from special guest speaker Matt Morrett, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Bureau of Information and Education. Morrett is also a grand national and world turkey calling champion.
Hostutler said many people in attendance will receive well-deserved recognition before their peers for their efforts in assisting the chapter.
Advanced tickets are available by calling Hostutler at 724-350-1062. Tickets are also being sold at the door on the day of the event, but Hostutler said he strongly encourages those wishing to attend to reserve their seats.
“There were 611 people who attended last year’s banquet, and we anticipate that big of a crowd this year,” he said. “This banquet is a wonderful opportunity for people to spend a great evening with friends, family and community members and enjoy a true family event.”
Hostutler said last year’s banquet raised roughly $140,000, a significant increase from the $96,000 the event raised in 2018.
The WTG chapter will not have much time to rest on their laurels after the banquet’s conclusion. The members are gearing up for another event, the annual Don McCormick Memorial Warrior Trail Gobblers Jake Hunt.
The event will be held Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at the Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve in Dilliner. Youth up to the age of 17 are encouraged to sign up and participate in the event. In 2019, Hostutler said 225 youths participated, and over 700 total people were in attendance.
“This is a truly special event, one that so many people look forward to,” he said. “It provides families and youths a terrific opportunity to bond, to learn so many different things, to be creative and to think for themselves.”
This year’s event will offer a wide array of activities, including lessons in archery hunting, trapping demonstrations, turkey calling seminars, a fishing derby, a clay pigeon shoot and much more.
Prizes will be awarded for different contests. Rifle team members from West Greene and Waynesburg schools will be present to teach youths how to shoot, and representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the NWTF are expected to be there as well.
Hostutler said the large and hugely successful annual event is made possible through an overwhelming amount of support.
“Businesses, agencies, organizations, individuals, communities, committee members, youths and parents … all of them have provided, and continue to provide, so much support,” he said. “Their donations, valuable time, dedication and commitment to the chapter and its events are unbelievable. It’s what keeps us going.”
Hostutler said in addition to continuing its many programs throughout the year, the chapter hopes to host a NWTF youth event in the future.
For more information about the Warrior Trail Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and its events, contact Hostutler at 724-350-1062 or 724-447-2716.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.