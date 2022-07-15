The inaugural golf outing for the Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame will further help scholar-athletes on and off the field.
The local chapter “supports local scholar athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic success,” said Zack Zebrasky, golf outing and membership chairman. “We work alongside local partners to raise money to award scholar athletes with highly competitive awards.”
In the past 13 years, the chapter has provided more than $34,000 in scholarships for scholar-athletes in the two-county area.
The outing is formatted as a four-person scramble, and is scheduled to take place at the Indian Run Golf Club in Avella, Washington County, on Saturday, July 23.
The chapter plans to rotate the outing each year between Washington and Greene counties.
“In order to financially support these scholarships, we hold a couple of fundraisers each year,” Zebrasky said, adding the chapter would greatly appreciate any donations that organizations could make to the chapter’s efforts with contributions like gift cards, prize packs or any other donations.
The outing will feature a shotgun start beginning at 8 a.m. Registration and check-in starts at 7 a.m. The cost is $85 per golfer, which includes green fee, cart, dinner, drinks, food at the turn and prizes for the winners. All participants will receive a T-shirt.
Foursomes can be paid for at www.wash-greenesportshall.org via the chapter’s PayPal service.
For more information or to make contributions or donate prizes, contact Zebrasky at 724-255-7208 or by email at zebraskyzr@gmail.com.
