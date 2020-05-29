Wayne Township is getting a $660,212 Community Development Block Grant for improvements to its Brave Water System.
The funding is to be used to upgrade the water meter, replace pipes that impact the quality of water and replace the roof on the water treatment building, where equipment is stored.
The work also entails replacing 95 meters; providing equipment for meters to be read remotely; replacing 2,250 feet of 6-inch PVC pipe; and adding fire hydrants where there are none.
That is one of five water and sewage projects to which the state is devoting more than $3 million in CDBG funding. Dennis Davin, secretary Department of Community and Economic Development, announced the grants on May 22. Funding also will go to projects in Indiana, Luzerne, Mifflin and Schuylkill counties.
