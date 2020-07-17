The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Waynesburg University for the spring 2020 semester.
Carmichaels
Aubree Ferek, Ronald L. May, Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, Britney L. Pollock, Gina M. Ranieri, Jeferson J. Zarella
Clarksville
Micah S. Stanko
Crucible
Hannah M. Kaczmarczyk
Dilliner
Sarah K. Brown, Anthony M. Pecjak
Graysville
Kassidy D. Scott
Greensboro
Gabrielle E. Clark, Lauren N. Sanetrik
Holbrook
Vanessa M. Black
Jefferson
James R. Morris, Katelyn E. Wolfe
Marianna
Alexander W. Pust
Mount Morris
Briston J. Bennett
New Freeport
Ashley N. Gary
Prosperity
Emma D. Ricciuti, Jenna G. Ricciuti, Matthew T. Schwarz, Rebekah J. Vaughan
Rices Landing
Karley J. Wilson
Spraggs
Anna M. Hilverding
Sycamore
Samantha E. Lambeth
Waynesburg
Gabrielle M. Ammons, Jonathan M. Baily, Adrian M. Barnhart, Haley N. Berry, Sarah E. Bish, Grace K. Blair, Ryan W. Brownfield, Emily C. Corbett, Hannah M. Cumberledge, John-Glen Davis, McKenzie A. Downer, Zachary P. Eisiminger, Thorin M. Falor, Grant T. Frye, Joseph N. Headlee, Holly T. Hendershot, Brianna R. Hull, Matthew A. Lascola, Sarah G. Main, Megan C. McElligott, Drew B. Miller, Emily E. Petro, Brittney L. Reggetz, Susanna R. Schmelzlen, Bailee C. Shimek, Aaron J. Sielski, Taylor K. Staley, Kevin J. Stephanik, Haleigh S. Thomas, Aliza C. Widdup, Hanna N. Widdup, Lexis N. Zeiler
