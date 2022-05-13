The following students of Waynesburg Central High School have been named to the honor roll of the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year.
Grade 12
Highest honors: Makenzie Barchiesi, Dillen Bedilion, Brenna Benke, Emma Blaker, Marcus Bolz, Brianna Burk, Regan Carlson, Bryce Clutter, Naomi Davenport, Evan Davis, Ryan Desrosiers, Jesse Evans, Emma Galbraith, Kendra Galloway, Lillian Henderson, Myranda Hitt, Cole Homet, Paige Jones, Nathan Kirby, Madelyn Klein, Ryan Lin, Taylor Lohr, Austyn Martin, Alexis Mason, Ethan Maxwell, Kristin Mccall, Robert Mcelheny, Keira Melzer, Clara Miller, Breanna Moore, Hayden Phaturos, Ashton Pollack, Shelby Roesler, Jasmine Rowan, Lily Rush, Nina Sarra, Alexandra Schultz, Ruthie Simmons, Colton Stoneking, Lauren Strelick, Coltin Talpas, Elizabeth Thompson, Ryan Virgili, Ryleigh Watson, Kendra Wilson
High honors: Emily Adams, Brynn Bortz, Madison Carder, Dillon Dulaney, Haden Eddy, Dawson Fowler, Kylee Goodman, Alyssa Hartley, Julyia Jenkins, Jaden Kelley, Jacob Mason, Keri Matthews, Levi Phillips, Sadie Phillips, Paige Redman, Brodie Renner, Jordan Steinmiller, Morgan Stephenson, Talia Tuttle, Charles Wright, Maleah Yeager
Honors: Ehralyn Eisiminger, Jordan Galloway, Zora Harmon, Caleb Hawk, Nathaniel Hudak, Jasmyn Martin, Brennan Matiyasic, Madison Mcmaster, Hanna Mcmillen, Brendan Miller, Hudson Pincavitch, Blake Squires
Grade 11
Highest honors: Hayleigh Alger, Jade Barnhart, Morgan Bedilion, Maxwell Broadwater, Nicholas Burris, Michael Church, Alexia Conard, Jordan Dean, Vivian Greenwood, Caleb Hartman, Hannah Heldreth, Nathan Jones, Seth Ketchem, Aidan Kirby, Andrew Layton, Ava Makel, Elijah Makel, Blaine Martin, Aiden Moore, Arianna Orndoff, Hailey Pace, Abigail Phillips, Sarah Stephenson, Mason Switalski, Kaci Tedrow, Olivia Torri, Carly Whyte, Garrett Wright, Emma Zehner
High honors: Ashlyn Basinger, Valentina Bruno, Braden Fletcher, Olivia Graham, Kendall Lemley, Emily Mahle, Emma Mooney, Samantha Morris, Kyle Pester, Johnathan Riley, Grace Rogers, Loren Schroyer, Carson Teagarden
Honors: Laney Ely, Christopher Febinger, Robert Heisey, Luke Moore, Isaac Morris, Brayden Mort, Alexis Phillips, Payton Raber, Riley Reese, Kaden Russell, Olivier Sanvicente, Madelyn Simpson, Rocco Welsh, Jordan Wood, Ashley Yorio
Grade 10
Highest honors: Kaylee Ayers, Addison Blair, Alexander Broadwater, Claudia Dunfee, Larkyn Grimes, Thomas Higley, Karlee Hogue, Emma Kindervater, Brynn Kirby, Colleen Lemley, Benjamin Maxwell, Dylan Miller, Teja Phillips, Kaley Rohanna, Lexi Rush, Taylor Sibert, Keelan Sproat, Lillian Talpas, Ember Weber, Breydon Woods
High honors: Delbert Calvert, Connor Czako, Braden Eddy, Madison Ellis, Jacob Gatrell, Aiden Guesman, Baylee Hampson, Tyler Jeffries, Garrett King, Savanna King, Jack Klein, Colby Pauley, Kasidee Phillips, Lucille Pulkownik, Hunter Rogers, Alexis Spitznogle, Dani Stockdale, Hunter Stout, Kayla Strelick
Honors: Logan Crouse, Cincere Eckert, Emma Evans, Aidan Fitch, Jasmine Fouch-Cox, Chloe Holloway, Cloe Huff, Daniel R. Huffman, Bryce King, Lake Litwinovich, Richard Owens, Joshua Pultorak, Ky Szewczyk, Nickolas Willard, Bradon Wilson
Grade 9
Highest honors: Bree Clutter, Briena Coon, Jaymes Forgen, Wyatt Franklin, Mikaylynn Good, Shelby Haines, Joelle Harrison, Emma Hellems, Daryn Henry, London Kelley, Breanna Kerr, Joseph Kirsch, Bryn Lahew, Jenna Longstreth, Vincent Maley, Ferdinand Martinez, Shelby Pack, Aiden Pester, Kayleigh Rush, Trinity Scott, Hailee Sova, Chloe Statler, Jacob Stephenson, Isabelle Talpas, Jaden Tretinik
High honors: Joei Barchiesi, Bayli Barclay, Paige Beers, Avery Davis, Trevor Foster, Bella Haas, Alexis Hodgson, Nevaeh Moore, Aidan Snider, Dalton Taylor, Kylie Temple, Jacob Tennant, Eleanor Turner, Alexander Vansickle
Honors: Ayden Cox, Carter Darr, Nathan Fox, Tyler Groves, Klaire Humphreys, Jayden Laskody, Chloe Lawson, Ahearn Weimer, Laurel Whyel, Joseph Withrow
