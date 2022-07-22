The following students of Waynesburg Central High School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year.
Grade 12
Highest honors: Faith Andrews, Makenzie Barchiesi, Brenna Benke, Emily Bennett, Emma Blaker, Marcus Bolz, Brynn Bortz, Brianna Burk, Regan Carlson, Bryce Clutter, Naomi Davenport, Evan Davis, Dillon Dulaney, Dawson Fowler, Kendra Galloway, Kylee Goodman, Lillian Henderson, Cole Homet, Nathaniel Hudak, Julyia Jenkins, Paige Jones, Nathan Kirby, Madelyn Klein, Ryan Lin, Taylor Lohr, Alexis Mason, Keri Matthews, Ethan Maxwell, Kristin Mccall, Robert McElheny, Keira Melzer, Clara Miller, Breanna Moore, Hayden Phaturos, Ashton Pollack, Shelby Roesler, Jasmine Rowan, Lily Rush, Nina Sarra, Alexandra Schultz, Colton Stoneking, Lauren Strelick, Coltin Talpas, Elizabeth Thompson, Talia Tuttle, Ryan Virgili, Ryleigh Watson, Kendra Wilson, Maleah Yeager
High honors: Dillen Bedilion, Jesse Evans, Emma Galbraith, Zora Harmon, Alyssa Hartley, Austyn Martin, Jasmyn Martin, Hanna Mcmillen, Brendan Miller, Levi Phillips, Paige Redman, Brodie Renner, Ruthie Simmons, Jordan Steinmiller, Morgan Stephenson
Honors: Ryan Desrosiers, Jordan Galloway, Myranda Hitt, Jaden Kelley, Jacob Mason, Madison Mcmaster, Hudson Pincavitch, Isaac Ross, Blake Squires, Kendra Wise
Grade 11
Highest honors: Hayleigh Alger, Jade Barnhart, Morgan Bedilion, Maxwell Broadwater, Valentina Bruno, Nicholas Burris, Michael Church, Alexia Conard, Jordan Dean, Vivian Greenwood, Caleb Hartman, Nathan Jones, Seth Ketchem, Andrew Layton, Ava Makel, Elijah Makel, Aiden Moore, Arianna Orndoff, Hailey Pace, Kyle Pester, Abigail Phillips, Bowen Saver, Madelyn Simpson, Sarah Stephenson, Mason Switalski, Kaci Tedrow, Olivia Torri, Carly Whyte, Matthew Wise, Garrett Wright, Emma Zehner
High honors: Braden Fletcher, Jamason Flynn, Andrew Hawk, Robert Heisey, Hannah Heldreth, Aidan Kirby, Emily Mahle, Blaine Martin, Jade Mccarty, Isaac Morris, Samantha Morris, Johnathan Riley, Grace Rogers, Loren Schroyer, Carson Teagarden, Xander Temple
Honors: Ashlyn Basinger, Laney Ely, Christopher Febinger, Jacob Frye, Haley Gorby, Olivia Graham, Travis Hayes, Carley Haywood, Kendall Lemley, Emma Mooney, Luke Moore, Lydia Price, Kaden Russell, Olivier Sanvicente, Hannah Wood
Grade 10
Highest honors: Kaylee Ayers, Addison Blair, Alexander Broadwater, Claudia Dunfee, Jacob Gatrell, Larkyn Grimes, Thomas Higley, Karlee Hogue, Emma Kindervater, Brynn Kirby, Jack Klein, Colleen Lemley, Lauren Martin, Benjamin Maxwell, Dylan Miller, Teja Phillips, Hunter Rogers, Kaley Rohanna, Taylor Sibert, Keelan Sproat, Lillian Talpas, Breydon Woods
High honors: Delbert Calvert, Connor Czako, Madison Ellis, Baylee Hampson, Tyler Jeffries, Garrett King, Colby Pauley, Brianna Pettit, Kasidee Phillips, Alexis Spitznogle, Dani Stockdale, Hunter Stout, Kayla Strelick, Travis Tedrow, Ember Weber, Bradon Wilson
Honors: Morgan Ankrom, Braden Eddy, Emma Evans, Aidan Fitch, Chase Fox, Aiden Guesman, Chloe Holloway, Cloe Huff, Daniel Huffman, Savanna King, Lake Litwinovich, Ayslinn Metzger, Richard Owens, Joshua Pultorak, Lexi Rush, Ky Szewczyk, Quentin Wesley
Grade 9
Highest honors: Bayli Barclay, Bree Clutter, Briena Coon, Jaymes Forgen, Wyatt Franklin, Shelby Haines, Joelle Harrison, Daryn Henry, Breanna Kerr, Joseph Kirsch, Bryn Lahew, Ferdinand Martinez, Shelby Pack, Aiden Pester, Kayleigh Rush, Aidan Snider, Hailee Sova, Jacob Stephenson, Isabelle Talpas, Jaden Tretinik, Eleanor Turner
High honors: Joei Barchiesi, Paige Beers, Molly Cooper, Avery Davis, Mikaylynn Good, Tyler Groves, Bella Haas, Emma Hellems, Alexis Hodgson, London Kelley, Jenna Longstreth, Vincent Maley, Nevaeh Moore, Trinity Scott, Chloe Statler, Dalton Taylor, Aidan Titus, Alexander Vansickle
Honors: Isabella Dickey, Trevor Foster, Nathan Fox, Jayden Laskody, Mya Smith, Jacob Tennant, David Tustin, Alec Welsh, Joseph Withrow
