Waynesburg Central High school has announced that its September Students of the Month are Alexis Mason and Ethan Maxwell.
Mason, the daughter of David and Joy Mason of Waynesburg, has carried a 4.0 GPA into her senior year.
She has participated as a member of National Honor Society, the Spanish club, art club, student council and the drama club. She has played the lead role in several of the drama club’s stage productions.
She has earned classroom awards in math, science, English and history.
Mason attends the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle and works at Sorella’s Pizza.
Mason loves music. She is a member of the marching band, and plays the saxophone. She also plays in the pep band and the PMEA band. She has represented WCHS as a member of the PMEA All-State band and the 2021 West Virginia University Honor Jazz Band.
Her future plans are to study music education at WVU and participate in the band.
Maxwell, the son of Kevin and Sally Maxwell of Waynesburg, has earned a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.
He has participated as a member of NHS, the Spanish club, the creative writing club, student council and drama club.
Ethan is active in student government. He was elected the president of the senior class.
He also loves music. He is a member of the marching band, concert band, jazz ensemble and brass ensemble, and he founded the WCHS pep band. He has taken piano lessons for more than 10 years. He is an accomplished kazooist.
Outside of school, Maxwell attends First Presbyterian Church and its Crossroads youth group. As a member of the youth group, he has led service projects to the Johnstown area. He also works with Greene County United Way.
Maxwell also has an affinity for video creation. He has taken several public speaking and video editing courses from Penn State. Maxwell is the creator of a successful YouTube channel.
Maxwell’s future plans are to attend college and major in communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.