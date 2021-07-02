Fourth nine weeks
Grade 12
Highest Honors: Luca Augustine, Morgan Barnes, Rowan Barto, McKenzie Booth, Riley Bowers, Meghan Braun, Hannah Cole, Brooke Coss, Erin Fitch, Jada Fox, Maci Gray, Anna Gump, George Harmon, Anna Havrilesko, Paige Hellems, Jonah Higley, Kameryn Hixenbaugh, Ryan Howard, Ross Jones, Sydney Jones, Grace Kalsey, Abigayle Lipscomb, Lucas Maley, Jenna Martin, Tyler McIe, Josephine Morgan, Abigail Owens, Kaitlyn Pester, Michael Phillips, Brenna Poland, Emma Robinson, Hunter Rose, Makayla Rose, Cayla Rush, Kaylyn Smith, Nathaniel Stephenson, Kyle Stoneking, Tyler Switalski, Kendrick Wesley, Emily Woods, Charles Zgela.
High Honors: Cierra Boyd, William Church, Michele Culp-Alston, Ryan Desrosiers, Ryeleigh Hammett, Alexandra Higgins, Nariah Marley, Gabriel McConville, Riley Morehead, Kolby Smith, Dalton Woods.
Honors: Ashanti Cole, Sadie Davis, Jackynn Flynn, Randy Henry, Darnell Johnson, Brady Knisely, Devin McCall, Logan McNay, Elizabeth Renner, Brady Rhodes, Hunter Shriver, Trenton Smith.
Grade 11
Highest Honors: Brianna Burk, Regan Carlson, Bryce Clutter, Evan Davis, Kendra Galloway, Kylee Goodman, Nathaniel Hudak, Paige Jones, Nathan Kirby, Madelyn Klein, Ryan Lin, Taylor Lohr, Austyn Martin, Alexis Mason, Ethan Maxwell, Robert McElheny, Madison McMaster, Clara Miller, Breanna Moore, Hayden Phaturos, Ashton Pollack, Shelby Roesler, Jasmine Rowan, Lily Rush, Alexandra Schultz, Colton Stoneking, Coltin Talpas, Elizabeth Thompson, Ryan Virgili, Ryleigh Watson, Kendra Wise, Charles Wright.
High Honors: Emily Adams, Matthew Ankrom, Brenna Benke, Marcus Bolz, Madison Carder, Jesse Evans, Dawson Fowler, Alyssa Hartley, Lillian Henderson, Cole Homet, Julyia Jenkins, Jaden Kelley, Kyle Keres, Jenna Lemley, Kristin McCall, Hanna McMillen, Keira Melzer, Brodie Renner, Nina Sarra, Ruthie Simmons, Jordan Steinmiller, Nevaeh Stout, Lauren Strelick.
Honors: Makenzie Barchiesi, Dillen Bedilion, Hudson Boris, Brynn Bortz, Mia Bouchard, James Buchana, Emma Cenname, Naomi Davenport, Dillon Dulaney, Jordan Galloway, Zora Harmon, Myranda Hitt, Jacob Mason, Levi Phillips, Paige Redman, Isaac Ross, Rachel Sielski, Morgan Stephenson, Talia Tuttle, Taylor Wasson.
Grade 10
Highest Honors: Hayleigh Alger, Jade Barnhart, Ashlyn Basinger, Michael Church, Jordan Dean, Vivian Greenwood, Caleb Hartman, Nathan Jones, Elijah Makel, Aiden Moore, Isaac Morris, Samantha Morris, Arianna Orndoff, Kyle Pester, Johnathan Riley, Sarah Stephenson, Mason Switalski, KAci Tedrow, Matthew Wise, Garrett Wright, Emma Zehner.
High Honors: Christopher Febinger, Hannah Heldreth, Seth Ketchem, Aidan Kirby, Andrew Layton, Kendall Lemley, Emily Mahle, Ava Makel, Blaine Martin, Jade McCarty, Luke Moore, Jennifer Morris, Hailey Pace, Abigail Phillips, Payton Raber, Alexis Rockwell, Loren Schroyer, Carson Teagarden, Olivia Torri, Kayleigh Varner, Carly Whyte, Hannah Wood.
Grade 9
Highest Honors: Kaylee Ayers, Addison Blair, Aidan Fitch, Jacob Gatrell, Larkyn Grimes, Baylee Hampson, Thomas Higley, Karlee Hogue, Emma Kindervater, Brynn Kirby, Colleen Lemley, Lauren Martin, Benjamin Maxwell, Dylan Miller, Kaley Rohanna, Taylor Sibert, Dani Stockdale, Hunter Stout.
High Honors: Cincere Eckert, Chloe Holloway, Daniel Huffman, Christopher Kelley, Savanna King, Lily Maute, Richard Owens, Colby Pauley, Brianna Pettit, Lucille Pulkownik, Keelan Sproat, Kayla Strelick, Ky Szewczyk, Lillian Talpas, Travis Tedrow, Nickolas Willard, Breydon Woods, Trenton Zupper.
Honors: Braden Benke, Drew Calvert, John Campbell, Claudia Dunfee, Madison Ellis, Aiden Guesman, Cloe Huff, Tyler Jeffries, Garrett King, Michaela Koval, Lake Litwinovich, Ayslinn Metzger, Jacob Patterson, Hunter Rogers, Ember Weber.
