Waynesburg Elementary makes LED Christmas cards

In November, Waynesburg Central Elementary School was awarded a nearly $500 Community Grant from The Community Foundation of Greene County.
The grant was used to fund the “Once Upon A STEAM Night” family engagement activity on Dec. 4. At this event elementary students and family members created LED Christmas cards for their family and a local Rehabilitation and Care Center, with the help of elementary staff volunteers and high school student volunteers.
Students and their families also participated in STEAM stations that revolved around fairy tales. Through the use of Ozobots, BeeBots and STEM Tales students retold the fairy tales and created objects to help the characters solve their problems, such as a bed for Goldilocks and a bridge for the Billy Goats in Three Billy Goats Gruff.
On Dec. 18 the 5th grade chorus delivered the LED Christmas Cards and ornaments to the Waynesburg Rehabilitation and Care Center, along with singing Christmas Carols for the residents and staff.
Edith Woods, Assistant Principal, extends a special thanks to the Community Foundation of Greene County for the grant to make these events possible.
"Memories were made by all this holiday season thanks to the CFGC," she said.
