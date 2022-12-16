Dr. Abolade Ezekiel Olagoke, professor of sociology at Waynesburg University, will be featured in an upcoming documentary produced by Yale University.
His presentation, “Orthodoxy and the Black Experience: Trauma Informed Community Development at St. Moses Orthodox Church in Pittsburgh,” which he made at Fordham University in March, will be the focal point.
Olagoke’s paper presentation at Fordham University was part of Fordham’s Orthodoxy and Human Rights Scholars Project, a five-year initiative launched in 2019 with a goal to generate a better understanding of the relationship between orthodoxy and human rights in different geopolitical settings.
“The theoretical grounding for the presentation is built on the works of key Black intellectuals, like W.E.B. Du Bois, Ralph Ellison, Richard Wright, Albert Raboteau and Cornel West in their various discourses on the Black struggle and experience in the United States,” said Olagoke..
“The background is germane to the project on trauma-informed community development at St. Moses, mainly because the church does not operate in a vacuum. Past Black experiences were not only referenced but also important to how COVID-19 affected the community.”
Details on when the documentary will be released have not yet been determined.
