Sarah Calvert

Sarah Calvert of Waynesburg was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 26-29. (Submitted photo)

 Submitted

Sarah Calvert, a member of the Waynesburg FFA chapter in Waynesburg, was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 26-29.

