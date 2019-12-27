The Waynesburg Central Lions Club students of the month for December were Ray Behm and MaCottie Denjen.
Ray Behm is the son of Clay and Jennifer Behm of Waynesburg. He has earned a 3.98 GPA through his high school career, in which he is a member of the Ski Club, Student Council, and has served as a creator, host and editor of the Raider Rundown show through his TV workshop class. Behm has also served as the vice president of the Spanish Club and FBLA, and the treasurer of the National Honor Society and the senior class.
He has racked up the awards at WCHS. He is a 4-time golf letterman, 2-time track and field letterman, and a soccer letterman. He has been selected All-County for golf. His FBLA teams have twice been regional champions and qualified for the state competition in hospitality management.
In his free time, Behm works as a referee for youth soccer and studies anything involving golf.
His future plans are to attend W&J college, where he has already won a Thrive Merit Scholarship. He plans to major in computing information studies and compete on the golf team.
MaCottie Denjen is the son of Cottie and Nikki Denjen of Waynesburg. He has carried a 3.6 GPA into his senior year. At WCHS, he has been a member of Student Council, the National Honor Society, the Physics Club and is a 4-year letterman of the Golf Team. Denjen is the president of the graduating Class of 2020.
Outside of school he enjoys golfing, hunting and hanging out with his friends. During the summers, he spends a lot of time with children. Denjen lifeguards, teaches swim lessons and umpires baseball games.
His future plans are to attend West Virginia University and major in biochemistry.
