The Waynesburg Lions Club has announced that the Waynesburg Central High School Students of the Month are Abigail Owens and Erin Fitch.
Abigail, the daughter of Amanda Owens and Eric Scritchfield of Waynesburg, has carried a 4.0 grade point average throughout her high school career. She has earned several academic awards and attendance awards.
Abigail is a big fan of the arts and she enjoys working with children and helping people. Her summer job was babysitting young children.
In the future, she plans to attend college and either get a job in health care where she can pursue her passion for people, or earn a degree in education and work with children.
Erin Fitch, the daughter of Pat and Alexie Fitch of Waynesburg, has earned a 4.0 GPA through high school. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and the varsity soccer and softball teams.
While in high school, Erin has earned the Bausch and Lomb Science award and various sports letters. Erin loves sports and has made softball a big part of her life. She plays on the WCHS team and the PA Lady Knights travel team.
Outside of school, Erin has worked as a cart girl for the Greene County Country Club and for Wilson Forest Products. She also attends St. Marcellus RC Church. Erin also enjoys spending time with her family and friends and traveling.
In the future, Erin plans to attend college and major in biology/pre-med with a minor in business.
