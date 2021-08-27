A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Waynesburg man charged with multiple drug counts, fleeing from police and resisting arrest during an incident that occurred in Monongahela Township last December.
Cody Cassidy Watazychyn, 27, is facing one count each of resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; and 20 counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed by state police before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson following the Dec. 22, 2020, incident on Hunting Hills Road.
According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 3:07 p.m. on a vehicle for an expired inspection and non-regulated exhaust system.
Police pursued the vehicle, which reached a speed of 93 mph, for 10 miles along roadways in Greene and Monongahela townships, the complaint states.
The chase ended when the vehicle entered a field before the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot, the complaint states.
Police apprehended Watazychyn, who was allegedly wearing a backpack and had a weapon, in nearby woods after he fled from the car, the complaint states.
Watazychyn had 12 stamp bags containing suspected controlled substances, 10 bundles of assorted empty stamp bags, one loose bundle of 22 empty stamp bags, three syringes with needles, four plastic containers, one electronic scale, eight measuring spoons, a razor blade, a plastic bag containing a suspected controlled substance, and prescription medication not prescribed to him, the complaint states.
The backpack was also found to contain two cell phones, a DeWalt Impact Driver and a knife, the complaint states.
Laboratory testing, confirmed the substances in the back pack were heroin and methamphetamine, the complaint states.
The charges were formally filed Aug. 4, and Watazychyn’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Watson Oct. 13.
