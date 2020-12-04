A Waynesburg man has been arrested and is facing two felony counts after knowingly failing to comply with registration of sexual offenders requirements.
Victor Donald Barlow Jr., 67, has been charged by state police for failing to register with authorities and for failing to verify his residence or be photographed as required.
According to the criminal complaint, state police were assigned Oct. 28 to investigate request from the state Megan’s Law section; this request alleged that Barlow, who is a registered sex offender and is required to maintain his registration as a lifetime offender, did not complete his address verification within the required time frame.
Police said Megan’s Law section mailed an address verification letter to Barlow’s last registered address Oct. 2. This letter required Barlow to verify his address during the period of Oct. 7 and Oct. 16, the complaint states.
During the investigation, police verified Barlow’s address and contacted his listed employer, at which time police learned Barlow had ceased employment at his job in April and failed to update his registration employment information, the complaint states.
On Nov. 8, Barlow went to the state police station to update his Megan’s Law registration per police request, the complaint states.
Barlow told police he did get his verification letter, but he was sick and that he did not make any phone calls to state police or to Megan’s Law to inform them of his alleged sickness and then forgot to update once he felt better, the complaint states.
Police said Barlow also reported he had not worked at his job in three months but forgot to update that information as well, the complaint states.
Barlow was formally arraigned on the two charges before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson on Nov. 23. Following arraignment, he was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Watson on Dec. 1. As of press time, details regarding his hearing was not available.
