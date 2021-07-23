A Waynesburg man charged with breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulting her, their son and his sister’s son earlier this month was ordered to stand trial on his charges.
Lawrence Andrew Eddy Jr., 19, is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, three counts each of simple assault and harassment and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
According to court records, police said Eddy pounded on the front door of a residence at Mountain View Gardens in Waynesburg on July 7 but was repeatedly told by Keira Knox, his former girlfriend, to leave.
Eddy climbed through the living room window, grabbed Knox by the hair, threw her into a toy box and hit her in the back of the head, documents state.
Knox went into the hallway of the building carrying their son, and Eddy followed and punched Knox and hit their son in the face, according to court paperwork.
Brittany Miller, Eddy’s sister, was in the hallway at the time with her children, police reported, and Eddy hit her son in the face with an object. Knox and Eddy’s son sustained injuries above their right eyes, court paperwork said.
Eddy’s preliminary hearing was held before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint on July 15, at which time all but one of the the charges initially filed against him were held for court. One count of simple assault was dismissed.
As of the Messenger’s press time, Eddy was still being held in Greene County Prison after failing to post $100,000 straight bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.