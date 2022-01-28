A Waynesburg man is facing numerous charges following allegations he fled from police after he was caught driving recklessly on a roadway in Franklin Township during a heavy snowstorm.
Michael Jo Peteritis IV, 24, is facing a felony count of fleeing or attempting elude police, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and 10 traffic summary violations following the Jan. 16 Miller Road incidents near Greene Plaza, which occured shortly after 6 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, state police troopers saw Peteritis’ vehicle driving erratically and completing “donuts” near Greene Plaza. Troopers said it was snowing heavily at the time and road conditions were slippery, and nearby businesses were open and members of the public were present.
The vehicle then accelerated and entered Miller Road, failing to stop at a stop sign, before crossing into opposing lanes of traffic to drive on Route 21 nearly hitting opposing traffic, the complaint states.
After a half-mile, the vehicle turned into a traffic way and proceeded upon private property to a dead end, the complaint states.
A police vehicle struck a curb, causing it to become disabled, and the officer continued the pursuit on foot, the complaint states.
After he was later arrested, Peteritis said he saw police and attempted to elude them, the complaint states.
Peteritis was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates Jan. 17. Following arraignment, he was released on $3,000 unsecured bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held before Bates Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.