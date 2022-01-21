A Waynesburg man is facing multiple charges following allegations he kidnapped a missing teenage girl who was previously reported missing.
James Michael Jordan, 29, is facing a first degree felony charge for kidnapping, as well as third degree felonies of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. He also faces an additional misdemeanor for corruption of minors.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough police in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
Police reported Zaria Britton, 14, as a runaway Jan. 11. Authorities said Britton was said to be in possession of a dark-blue 2005 Jeep Cherokee at the time she was reported missing.
According to the criminal complaint, police were told by Britton’s grandmother Zaria Britton had taken her jeep, cash and cell phone, and her mother reported she believed Jordan had taken her daughter. After obtaining Jordan’s phone number, police contacted the AT&T law enforcement division, which activated a temporary emergency ping on the phone that determined his phone to be in Lewisburg, W.Va., the complaint states.
Lewisburg police officers found Britton and Jones and placed Jones in custody, the complaint states.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo said in a news release Jan. 11 Jordan is currently in custody in West Virginia awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. He also said additional charges may be filed against Jordan, both in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“The quick resolution of this abduction and reunification of the family is due to the diligent efforts of my office, the county detective and Waynesburg Borough Police,” Russo said in the release. “Human trafficking and child abduction are a severe problem affecting all of our communities and these investigations and police response time are a priority of my office.”
(0) comments
