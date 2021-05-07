A Waynesburg man is facing multiple charges following allegations he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with police and then fled from officers during his attempted arrest.
Aaron Michael Redman, 23, has been charged with one felony count each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough Police April 27 before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, following an incident that occurred that same day in Waynesburg Borough.
According to the criminal complaint, police coordinated a controlled buy of illegal drugs between a confidential informant and Redman. The informant met with Redman at 5 p.m. at a location on Strawberry Alley and provided Redman with cash to purchase suspected methamphetamine, the complaint states.
Following the transaction, which was observed by officers and surveillance cameras, police approached Redman and told him he was under arrest, at which point Redman fled from officers, the complaint states.
A taser was used on Redman as he began resisting arrest, the complaint states.
After he was apprehended, police found Redman to be in possession of the controlled money buy, and a lab test later revealed the substance sold to the informant tested positive for methamphetamine, court records state.
Redman was treated for minor injuries sustained during the apprehension, and after he was treated for the injuries by medical personnel he was transported to Greene County jail, the complaint states.
Redman remains in jail after failing to post $20,000 straight bail. He was arraigned on the charges May 3, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Watson May 17.
Redman was arrested in September following allegations he assaulted borough police officers while they tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.
Police said during a search they found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Police said Redman was homeless at the time of the September incident.
