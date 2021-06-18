A Waynesburg man is facing multiple charges following allegations he recently stalked his former partner, broke into her Greene County motel room and then assaulted her.
Jeremy Lee Timmins, 38, has been charged with burglary in overnight accommodations with a person present and bodily injury, breaking into a structure, stalking, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.
State police filed the charges before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson June 8, following the incident that allegedly occurred on the morning of June 8.
Court records state Timmins was allegedly seen watching the room of Nicole Spencer at EconoLodge on Miller Road in Franklin Township from his vehicle at 7:30 a.m.
Spencer told state police Timmins came to her door at 9:20 a.m. She had left items for him to pick up, according to court paperwork, and Timins started “violently pounding” on the door.
When she told him to leave, police alleged he kicked open the dead-bolted door, breaking it from the door frame, court records state.
Spencer told police Timmins shoved, pushed and hit her multiple times in her face, head, neck, chest and arms. Before leaving, Timmins also allegedly threw her into a wall while shouting, “I am going to kill you,” police said.
Police said the building manager estimated the cost of the broken door at $500.
Timmins was arraigned on the charges before Watson June 9 and was released from jail after posting $50,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Watson on June 17; Further information regarding his hearing was not made available by the Messenger’s press time.
