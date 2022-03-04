A Waynesburg man is facing multiple charges following allegations that packages of marijuana were delivered to his home in Franklin Township.
Court paperwork filed Feb. 22 charged Braden Ray Tennant, 19, with one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to the criminal complaint, Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates approved a search warrant for Tennant’s Orchard Road home on June 9. Members of State Police Troop B Vice Unit executed a controlled delivery of two packages to the residence. The complaint alleged Tennant opened the front door and accepted both packages from undercover troopers, and took them into the residence.
At that point, police executed the search warrant and Tennant and another suspect were taken into custody. Police said they also found two juveniles inside the residence.
Police said they seized a number of items during the search, including a Smith & Wesson M&P rifle and ammunition, marijuana, THC wax, cellphones, empty vacuum-sealed bags and $11,690 in cash. Tennant later told police had been accepting packages for about six months, and that he receives about one package per month containing roughly three to 10 pounds of marijuana, the complaint states.
The seized items were logged into evidence at the Waynesburg state police station, while the drugs and firearm were sent to Greensburg Regional Laboratory for analysis, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Tennant was released from custody on $7,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Bates on March 7.
