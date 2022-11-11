Waynesburg man pledges $200,000 for scholarship at Penn State Fayette

Charles E. Hunnell of Waynesburg has pledged $200,000 to establish a scholarship in his late mother’s name at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Preference will be given to Greene County students. (Photo courtesy of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus)
Charles E. Hunnell of Waynesburg has pledged $200,000 to establish the Florence Vernon Hunnell Scholarship at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Named for Hunnell’s late mother, the scholarship will benefit full-time students at the campus, with preference given to Greene County residents.
“My mother went to Waynesburg High School. She was a good student and wanted to become a nurse, but she came from a poor family and never got the opportunity,” said Hunnell, who graduated from Penn State in 1965.
“When I was growing up, she wanted me to go as far as I could. There was never any question that I would get an education at Penn State. She was always proud to be a Penn State parent,” he said. “Anyone who has the ability and desire should have the opportunity to further their education.”
Hunnell has established multiple Penn State scholarship endowments for the College of Education since the 1980s in response to increases in the cost of post-secondary education. In 2018, he contributed $50,000 for the Charles E. Hunnell Open Doors Scholarship at Penn State Fayette, earning a 2:1 match from a concluded Penn State program and creating a total endowment of $150,000.
Hunnell served as an officer aboard the destroyer USS Beale. He achieved the rank of lieutenant commander, U.S. Navy (retired). He taught history at Upper St. Clair High School for 29 years before retiring in 1997, and is a member of the Penn State Fayette Advisory Board.
