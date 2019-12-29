Daniel Lagaza may only be 11, but he's already established a string of hunting trophies many adult hunters would envy.
A purchaser of a mentor hunting license, he has bagged a buck each season for the past 7 years, including one with a crossbow.
"I taught Daniel how to shoot, and he practices his aim before the start of hunting season," said his father, John A. Lagaza. "We usually hunt in the woods in Whiteley Township, but the one Daniel got with the crossbow was on a friend's property in Sycamore.".
Last season, Daniel added another buck, an 8-pointer, to his collection, a feat he accomplished despite developing Bell's Palsy due to a sinus infection. When the affliction left the right side of his face paralyzed the first day of the hunting season, his father took him to Waynesburg Memorial Hospital's emergency room.
"I'm an EMT at the Cumberland Mine and checked Daniel for symptoms of stroke," John said
Using the Cincinnati Stroke Scale to asses his son's condition, John was confident he didn't have a stroke.
After getting treatment with antibiotics and steroids and going in for follow up appointments with a specialist at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, the boy has completely recovered.
John field dresses his catches, then takes the animal to the slaughter house for processing. Some of the meat is kept for use by the family but some is also given to needy people in the area.
"Everything gets used," he said.
So far, John said he's collected seven shoulder mounts, eight European mounts (antlers and skull mounted on a board) and eight board mounts. He intends to hang the mounts on a wall on a house he's building on the outskirts of Waynesburg.
When asked if he likes to eat deer meat Daniel said he prefers jerky, which he and his father make together.
"My favorite are the jalapeno pepper sticks," Daniel said.
At least three generations of Lagazas have been hunters. Daniel's grandfather, John E. Lagaza is a long time hunter, and his father started the sport at age 12, at a time when the state didn't have a mentor license option.
Daniel's older sister, Kadie, started hunting at 7 years old, the first year the Game Commission offered the mentor license program for deer. She later shot for the Waynesburg Central High School rifle team. Over the years, she bagged a total of 15 bucks and does.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, a mentor may accompany only one youth in the field and only one firearm can be used by the pair. The firearm must be carried by the mentor while moving and may be given to the youth once the pair stops. Youths must remain within arm's reach of their mentor at all times when holding the firearm. The required amount of fluorescent orange must be worn during the appropriate seasons by both youth and adult mentor.
"Dan likes to shoot deer, but doesn't like sitting around waiting for them," John said. "He takes a game along with him when he hunts and plays with it to kill time when he gets bored. He also takes naps"
Next year, when Daniel turns 12, he plans to take hunting safety classes, but said he may take a year off of hunting.
"I like fishing better, especially on Presque Isle on Lake Erie," Daniel said. [To date, his largest catch was a 32-inch catfish he took out of Ten Mile Creek.]. "And I don't like getting up at 5 a.m. to go hunting. I'd rather sleep in."
