Waynesburg University has been recognized as a 2022-23 College of Distinction for its commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow and succeed, marking the seventh consecutive year for the honor.
The university also was named a Pennsylvania College of Distinction and a Christian College of Distinction.
“We’re inspired by the ways in which Waynesburg University immerses students in their fields, all while fostering a welcoming community that will support them through and beyond their college years,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction.
Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience.
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process includes a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with schools, all of which must adhere to the Four Distinctions - Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community and Successful Outcomes.
In addition to the overall undergraduate recognitions, Colleges of Distinction also presented Waynesburg with special recognition in the areas of Business, Education and Nursing.
Waynesburg’s business administration program provides students a practical experience from knowledgeable faculty, internships and hands-on learning centered on steadfast business practices.
Likewise, the education program offers learning experiences that balance strong educational content with in-classroom opportunities that begin as early as a student’s freshman year.
Waynesburg’s nursing program has consistently been ranked regionally and nationally for value and academic excellence. The program’s high academic standards and early clinical opportunities are among the program’s advantages, including the state-of-the-art simulation laboratory.
For more information about Waynesburg University’s rankings and awards, visit waynesburg.edu/value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.