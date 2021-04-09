Two Waynesburg men await preliminary hearings in separate, unrelated cases following allegations of aggravated assault and other criminal charges.
In one case, Jessie William Patterson Jr., 33, is facing charges including aggravated assault following allegations he attempted to strangle a man and threatened to assault a woman and kill her 15-year-old son.
Patterson was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia; and one summary count each of disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough police before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, following a March 17 incident that occurred at a residence on W. Lincoln Street in Waynesburg at around 9:15 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the residence for a report of a victim being strangled. Police said when officers arrived, they were told Patterson had been harassing people at the house.
Police said officers spoke with a woman, who reported she was sitting a table with her son when Patterson approached her and began “talking gibberish.” The woman said she then asked Patterson to leave her alone and tried to ignore him, at which point he became angry and threatened that if she didn’t answer him he would assault her and kill her son, the complaint states.
Patterson fled the building and argued with a group of people outside, and he placed his hands around a man’s neck, rendering the alleged victim unable to talk or breathe, the complaint states.
Police placed Patterson in custody, and he was placed in Greene County jail in lieu of $25,000 straight bail.
His preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to be held March 25, but it was continued. A new court date for his hearing had not been scheduled by press time.
In another case, Nathaniel Lee Chipps, 24, is facing one felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and a summary count of harassment following an incident that occurred March 25 at a residence on Walnut Alley in Waynesburg Borough.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough police before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to an assault report that occurred at around 5:25 p.m. The alleged victim told police Chipps approached him and became angry, yelling at him and before getting a knife, the complaint states.
The victim reported Chipps then allegedly assaulted a woman at the residence, and during a verbal altercation Chipps allegedly attacked him with the knife, stabbing the victim in the back of his head, the complaint states.
The victim also told police during the attack the woman attempted to stop Chipps from stabbing him, at which time Chipps allegedly cut her arm with the knife, the complaint states.
Following his arrest, Chipps was placed in jail in lieu of $50,000 straight bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held April 9 before Bates.
