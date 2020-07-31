In the most unique Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant since the annual event was first held 42 years ago, a Waynesburg teen was crowned 2020 Miss Rain Day.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s pageant — which is usually held in a high school auditorium and is open to the public — was a virtual event, with the six contestants being interviewed and later performing in front of an empty auditorium at Carmichaels Area High School. The pageant was able to be viewed by the public on the Miss Rain Day Pageant Facebook page.
At the conclusion of the pageant, the crown and title of 2020 Miss Rain Day was awarded to Alison Blair, the 18-year-old daughter of Laurie and Mike Blair of Waynesburg.
Blair, who will be a freshman this fall at the York College of Pennsylvania, also won the Scholastic Achievement Award, the Top Interview Award, Top Evening Gown, Top Sportswear and the Miss Photogenic Award.
In a previous interview prior to the pageant, Blair said she hoped to crowned Miss Rain Day “so that I can help encourage the next generation of young girls to reach for their dreams no matter what obstacles come their way.”
“Your hard work always pays off in the end,” she said.
Blair competed against Isabelle Tedrow, 16, of Jefferson, who was named first runner-up; Emily Bennett, 16, of Mt. Morris, who was named second runner-up; Faith Andrews, 16, of Waynesburg; Ashanti Cole, 17, of Waynesburg; and Molly Mylan, 17, of Rices Landing.
Tedrow won the Top Talent Award, the Pageantry Spirit Award, the Miss Personality Award, the Bryn Patton Smile Award , the John O’Hara Award and the Remo C. Bertugli Award.
The Remo C. Bertugli Memorial Award is judged from essays submitted by the contestants on how a volunteering experience changed their life, and the John O’Hara Award is given to the contestant who composes the best essay on what Rain Day means to them.
Cole won the Rain Maker Award, which is presented to the contestant who collects the most sponsorships.
The competition was sponsored by Rain Day Scholarship Inc. It was the 42nd annual Miss Rain Day pageant.
Pageant Director Jeanine Henry congratulated Blair for winning the title and commended all of the contestants for working hard and remaining positive despite the uncertainties and issues caused by COVID-19.
“We had an extraordinary group of contestants this year that formed a special bond due to the unexpected circumstances surrounding them,” Henry said. “They are all very special and deserving; they adjusted beautifully to any and every obstacle presented to them.”
