The following Greene County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Waynesburg University for the fall 2021 term.
The Dean’s List honor recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement during the previous semester.
Honorees must be classified as undergraduate students, be enrolled full-time with a load of 12 hours or more in graded courses, and must achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.50 on a four-point scale.
n Gabrielle M. Ammons, junior sociology major from Waynesburg;
n Abigail Ankrom, freshman nursing major from Rices Landing;
n Jonathan M. Baily, junior business management major from Waynesburg;
n Briston J. Bennett, junior sports management major from Mount Morris;
n Haley N. Berry, junior business management major from Waynesburg;
n Grace K. Blair, junior nursing major from Waynesburg;
n Madison Blaker, freshman early childhood/special education major from Dilliner;
n Cierra Boyd, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg;
n Sarah K. Brown, junior business management major from Dilliner;
n Nathan L. Brudnock, junior healthcare management major from Sycamore;
n Logan Campbell, freshman music ministry major from Carmichaels;
n Payge Clark, freshman early childhood/special education major from Bobtown;
n Emily Corbett, senior nursing major from Waynesburg;
n McKenzie A. Downer, junior nursing major from Waynesburg;
n Alexis L. Feather, sophomore nursing major from Rices Landing;
n Aubree Ferek, senior exercise science major from Carmichaels;
n Grant T. Frye, senior nursing major from Waynesburg;
n Ashley N. Gary, senior English/creative writing major from New Freeport;
n Anna Gump, freshman early childhood/special education major from Waynesburg;
n Kenneth Jones, sophomore criminal justice administration major from Wind Ridge;
n James R. Morris, junior nursing major from Jefferson;
n Emily Petro, senior entertainment and arts management major from Waynesburg;
n Britney L. Pollock, junior English secondary education major from Carmichaels;
n Briell Price, freshman nursing major from Greensboro;
n Madison Ramsey, junior math secondary education major from Waynesburg;
n Michaela Rose, sophomore nursing major from Waynesburg;
n Katie Ruscitti, freshman middle level education major from Mather;
n Cayla Rush, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg;
n Myranda D. Rush, sophomore math secondary education major from Waynesburg;
n Olivia Sanvicente, freshman English secondary education major from Waynesburg;
n Kayla Smith, junior criminal justice administration major from Greensboro;
n Kyle Stoneking, freshman finance major from Spraggs;
n Haleigh Thomas, junior criminal justice administration major from Waynesburg;
n Rebekah J. Vaughan, junior communication/electronic media major from Prosperity;
n Abigail Virgin, sophomore nursing major from Waynesburg;
n Aliza C. Widdup, junior nursing major from Waynesburg; and
n Katelyn E. Wolfe, senior nursing major from Jefferson.
