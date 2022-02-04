Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.