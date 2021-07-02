Waynesburg University has announced that the following Greene County students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 term.
The Dean’s List honor recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement during the previous semester. Honorees must be classified as undergraduate students, be enrolled full-time with a load of 12 hours or more in graded courses, and must achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.50 on a four-point scale.
The students are:
Carmichaels: Aubree Ferek, senior exercise science major; Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, senior biology major; Trent’nn D. Piper, freshman with an undeclared major; Britney L. Pollock, junior English secondary education major; Kaitlyn R. Pratt, freshman nursing major; and Jefferson J. Zarella, sophomore history major.
Clarksville: Abigail G. Ozononish, freshman nursing major.
Dilliner: Sarah K. Brown, sophomore business management major; Brandon M. Donley, sophomore nursing major; and Anthony M. Pecjak, senior athletic training major.
Greensboro: Gabrielle E. Clark, junior mathematics/secondary education major.
Jefferson: James R. Morris, junior nursing major; and Katelyn E. Wolfe, junior nursing major.
Mather: Autumn C. Gustovich, freshman forensic science major.
Mount Morris: Briston J. Bennett, junior sports management major; and Garrett J. Phillips, senior nursing major.
New Freeport: Ashley N. Gary, junior English/creative writing major.
Prosperity: Emma D. Ricciuti, senior nursing major; Jenna G. Ricciuti, senior nursing major; and Rebekah J. Vaughan, sophomore communication/journalism major.
Rices Landing: Alexis L. Feather, sophomore nursing major.
Spraggs: Anna M. Hilverding, sophomore biology (pre-dental/medical/veterinary) major.
Sycamore: Nathan L. Brudnock, sophomore management major; and Samantha E. Lambeth, senior early childhood with special education major.
Waynesburg: Gabrielle M. Ammons, junior sociology major; Jonathan M. Baily, junior business management major; Adrian M. Barnhart, senior business management major; Haley N. Berry, sophomore business management major; Sarah E. Bish, senior English creative writing major; Grace K. Blair, sophomore nursing major; Edward C. Boice, senior communication (journalism) major; Carly I. Breach, senior math secondary education major; Casey L. Desrosiers, junior music ministry major; McKenzie A. Downer, sophomore nursing major; Zachary P. Eisiminger, senior athletic training major; Grant T. Frye, junior nursing major; Caleb H. Gallagher, freshman early childhood/special education major; Joseph N. Headlee, senior accounting major; Brianna R. Hull, senior English/professional writing major; Sierra R. Jones, senior psychology major; William Z. Leskosky, senior business administration major; Megan C. McElligott, senior psychology major; Jessica E. Moore, freshman nursing major; Myranda D. Rush, freshman math secondary education major; Jacob M. Shaner, senior biblical and ministry studies major; Aaron J. Sielski, senior criminal justice administration major; Tiffany M. Stewart, senior forensic biology major; and Aliza C. Widdup, sophomore nursing major.
