The following Greene County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Waynesburg University for the fall 2020 term:
n Gabrielle M. Ammons, junior sociology major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Jonathan M. Baily, sophomore business management major from Waynesburg (home schooled);
n Adrian M. Barnhart, senior business management major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Briston J. Bennett, sophomore sports management major from Mount Morris (Trinity Christian School);
n Haley N. Berry, sophomore business management major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Sarah E. Bish, senior English (creative writing) major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Grace K. Blair, sophomore nursing major from Waynesburg (home schooled);
n Edward C. Boice, senior communication (journalism) major from Waynesburg (home schooled);
n Marie Rose Bowden, freshman nursing major from Clarksville (Greene County Career & Technology Center);
n Sarah K. Brown, sophomore business management major from Dilliner (Mapletown High School);
n Gabrielle E. Clark, junior math secondary education major from Greensboro (Mapletown High School);
n Brandon M. Donley, sophomore nursing major from Dilliner (Mapletown High School);
n McKenzie A. Downer, sophomore nursing major from Waynesburg (Pennsylvania Home Schoolers);
n Bree O. Echegaray, freshman early childhood/special education major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Zachary P. Eisiminger, senior athletic training major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Alexis L. Feather, freshman nursing major from Rices Landing (Carmichaels High School);
n Christopher S. Feather, senior nursing major from Rices Landing (Carmichaels High School);
n Aubree Ferek, junior exercise science major from Carmichaels (Carmichaels High School);
n Grant T. Frye, junior nursing major from Waynesburg (Pennsylvania Home Schoolers);
n Ashley N. Gary, junior English (creative writing) major from New Freeport (21st Century Cyber Charter School);
n David A. Headlee, senior criminal justice administration major from Fredericktown (Bethlehem-Center High School);
n Joseph N. Headlee, senior accounting major from Waynesburg (Jefferson-Morgan High School);
n Christopher A. King, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Tyler L. Kuhn, freshman exercise science major from Waynesburg (Buckhannon-Upshur High School);
n Samantha E. Lambeth, senior early childhood/special education major from Sycamore (West Greene High School);
n Shawnee N. Mason, junior criminal justice administration major from Houston (West Greene High School);
n Megan C. McElligott, senior psychology major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Abigail E. McIntire, senior nursing major from Greensboro (Mapletown High School);
n Drew B. Miller, sophomore sports management major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Savannah Z. Milliken, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg (West Greene High School);
n Jessica E. Moore, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n James R. Morris, sophomore nursing major from Jefferson (home schooled);
n Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, senior biology major from Carmichaels (Mapletown High School);
n Abigail G. Ozohonish, freshman nursing major from Clarksville (Jefferson-Morgan High School);
n Anthony M. Pecjak, senior athletic training major from Dilliner (Mapletown High School);
n Garrett J. Phillips, senior nursing major from Mt. Morris (Mapletown High School);
n Britney L. Pollock, sophomore English secondary education major from Carmichaels (Carmichaels High School);
n Emma D. Ricciuti, senior nursing major from Prosperity (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Jenna G. Ricciuti, senior nursing major from Prosperity (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Myranda D. Rush, freshman math secondary education major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Matthew T. Schwarz, senior international business major from Prosperity (Linsly School);
n Kassidy D. Scott, senior biology (pre-dental/medical/veterinary) major from Graysville (West Allegheny High School);
n Jacob M. Shaner, senior biblical & ministry studies major from Waynesburg (Commonwealth Connections Academy);
n Bailee C. Shimek, sophomore nursing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Aaron J. Sielski, senior criminal justice administration major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Taylor K. Staley, senior early childhood/special education major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Talia E. Teagarden, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Haleigh S. Thomas, sophomore criminal justice administration major from Waynesburg (West Greene High School);
n Cory A. Tretinik, senior communication (electronic media) major from Clarksville (Jefferson-Morgan High School);
n Rebekah J. Vaughan, sophomore communication/journalism major from Prosperity (McGuffey High School);
n Aliza C. Widdup, sophomore nursing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School);
n Karley J. Wilson, senior environmental science major from Rices Landing (Jefferson-Morgan High School);
n Katelyn E. Wolfe, junior nursing major from Jefferson (Jefferson-Morgan High School); and
n Jefferson J. Zarella, sophomore history major from Carmichaels (Albert Gallatin High School).
The Dean’s List honor recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement during the previous semester. Honorees must be classified as undergraduate students, be enrolled full-time with a load of 12 hours or more in graded courses, and must achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.50 on a four-point scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.