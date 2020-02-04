The following Greene County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Waynesburg University for the Fall 2019 Term:
Jonathan M. Baily, freshman business management major from Waynesburg (home schooled)
Adrian M. Barnhart, junior business management major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Briston J. Bennett, freshman sports management major from Mount Morris (Trinity Christian School)
Haley N. Berry, freshman business management major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Sarah E. Bish, junior English/creative writing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Vanessa M. Black, senior nursing major from Holbrook (West Greene High School)
Grace K. Blair, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg (home schooled)
Sarah K. Brown, freshman business management major from Dilliner (Mapletown High School)
Ryan W. Brownfield, senior business management major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Allie C. Christopher, senior middle level education major from Carmichaels (Carmichaels High School)
Gabrielle E. Clark, sophomore mathematics/secondary education major from Greensboro (Mapletown High School)
Lindsey N. Corbett, senior psychology major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Hannah M. Cumberledge, senior nursing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
John-Glen Davis, senior business management major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
McKenzie A. Downer, freshman nursing major from Waynesburg (PA Home Schoolers)
Zachary P. Eisiminger, junior athletic training major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Grant T. Frye, sophomore nursing major from Waynesburg (PA Home Schoolers)
Ashley N. Gary, sophomore English/creative writing major from New Freeport (21st Century Cyber Charter School)
Joseph N. Headlee, junior accounting major from Waynesburg (Jefferson-Morgan High School)
Anna M. Hilverding, freshman biology (pre-dental/medical/physical therapy/veterinary medicine) major from Spraggs (Waynesburg Central High School)
Hannah M. Kaczmarczyk, senior criminal justice administration major from Crucible (Carmichaels High School)
Logan E. Koller, senior criminal justice administration major from Jefferson (Open Door Christian School)
Matthew A. Lascola, senior sports management major from Waynesburg (Langley High School)
Ronald L. May, senior nursing major from Carmichaels (Carmichaels High School)
James R. Morris, freshman nursing major from Jefferson (home schooled)
Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, junior biology major from Carmichaels (Mapletown High School)
Emily I. Ozohonish, senior nursing major from Clarksville (Jefferson-Morgan High School)
Alex D. Paulina, senior criminal justice administration major from Waynesburg (Canon-McMillan High School)
Anthony M. Pecjak, junior athletic training major from Dilliner (Mapletown High School)
Emily E. Petro, junior visual arts major from Waynesburg (Geibel Catholic High School)
Britney L. Pollock, freshman English secondary education major from Carmichaels (Carmichaels High School)
Bailley N. Reggetz, senior environmental science major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Emma D. Ricciuti, junior nursing major from Prosperity (Waynesburg Central High School)
Jenna G. Ricciuti, junior nursing major from Prosperity (Waynesburg Central High School)
Lauren N. Sanetrik, senior nursing major from Greensboro (Mapletown High School)
Susanna R. Schmelzlen, junior nursing major from Waynesburg (home schooled)
Kassidy D. Scott, junior biology (pre-dental/medical/veterinary major from Graysville (West Allegheny High School)
Aaron J. Sielski, junior criminal justice administration major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Taylor K. Staley, senior early childhood/special education major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Micah S. Stanko, senior political science major from Clarksville (Jefferson-Morgan High School)
Kevin J. Stephanik, junior psychology major from Waynesburg (PA Cyber Charter School)
Cory A. Tretinik, junior communication (electronic media) major from Clarksville (Jefferson-Morgan High School)
Hanna N. Widdup, senior nursing major from Waynesburg (Waynesburg Central High School)
Tanner A. Wildman, junior information technology major from Spraggs (West Greene High School)
Karley J. Wilson, junior environmental science major from Rices Landing (Jefferson-Morgan High School)
Katelyn E. Wolfe, sophomore nursing major from Jefferson (Jefferson-Morgan High School)
Jefferson J. Zarella, freshman history major from Carmichaels (Albert Gallatin High School)
The Dean’s List honor at Waynesburg University recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement during the previous semester. Honorees must be classified as undergraduate students, be enrolled full-time with a load of 12 hours or more in graded courses, and must achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.50 on a four-point scale.
