Students at Waynesburg University will return to their dorms and in-person classes during the fall semester, with some changes to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus.
The changes will include some online instruction and schedule changes, social distancing and requiring students to wear masks.
Students will return to classes Aug. 24 as previously scheduled, and in-person classes will be held through Nov. 20. On Nov. 23 and 24, students will revert back to remote learning in most programs, and finals will be administered online Dec. 1 to 4.
“In creating this schedule for the fall semester, safety was a paramount consideration,” said Stacey Brodak, Waynesburg University’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement and University Relations.
“We are using the best possible information available at the current time,” she added. “By finishing early and eliminating breaks, we are making every reasonable effort to mitigate the potential for transmission of COVID-19 on our campus and in the surrounding community.”
