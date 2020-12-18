Waynesburg University has established the Waynesburg Christian Life Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to four incoming freshmen starting in the 2021-22 academic year.
“I am very excited about the Waynesburg Christian Life Scholarship. Being at a Christian university, I am filled with great joy as I witness students growing in Christ during their time at Waynesburg University,” said Josh Sumpter, university chaplain. “This scholarship program will provide a variety of opportunities for students to grow in their Christian faith so that they will impact our community and the world.”
The Waynesburg Christian Life Scholarship recognizes students that have a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and are involved in the life of a local church.
Eligible students must be an accepted first-year student at Waynesburg University and have a GPA of at least 3.25.
In addition to the scholarship application, eligible students are also required to include one letter of recommendation from a pastor or staff member from within their church.
“Waynesburg University is grateful for the donations that have made these scholarships possible and the opportunities each will create for our students to grow in faith and live lives of purpose,” said University President Douglas G. Lee.
Students that receive the Waynesburg Christian Life Scholarship will be provided a number of opportunities to grow in their Christian faith on campus.
Upon acceptance, students will be paired with a Christian mentor from their anticipated field, discipline or major; and will be provided with activities, conversations and mentorship through the office of the University Chaplain and the Center for Campus Ministry.
For more information, visit waynesburg.edu/scholarships.
