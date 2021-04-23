Waynesburg University’s Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science is offering a new major in pharmaceutical science and two new pre-pharmacy programs.
The pharmaceutical science major and pre-pharmacy programs are designed to prepare students with the knowledge and experience they need to acquire careers in the pharmaceutical field relating to drug development, testing and research.
“The major seemed like a natural fit for our department,” said Dr. Evonne Baldauff, chairperson of the Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science, in a release recently issued by the university. “We already offered most of the classes, but we did add a new course in medicinal chemistry as well as a vocational seminar to learn all of the career options in pharmaceutical science.
“Further, research being conducted by faculty in the department, such as natural products synthesis, is directly correlated to the area of drug development,” she added. “Students are able to participate in these research opportunities to complement their classroom studies.”
For students interested in becoming pharmacists, the pre-pharmacy program offers two options. Through Waynesburg University’s partnership with Duquesne University, students are able to participate in a “Pre-Pharmacy Early Entry” Program or the “Bachelor of Science + Pharm. D.” program.
“Working as a pharmacist is a great career. Because we could partner with Duquesne University for the graduate component, it was an exciting way that we could offer new options to students,” Baldauff said in the release. “They give us their admission standards and make sure that our classes will count towards their program.”
Each academic year, Duquesne University will admit up to four Waynesburg University students into the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy. Students must be enrolled in Waynesburg’s “Pre-Pharmacy Early Entry” Program or “Bachelor of Science + Pharm. D.” program and meet the criteria of Duquesne’s Pharmacy School to be applicable for acceptance.
The “Pre-Pharmacy Early Entry” program allows students to pursue a doctor of pharmacy degree after completion of two years at Waynesburg University. Upon acceptance into Duquesne’s School of Pharmacy, students will complete four years of medical school before receiving a doctor of pharmacy degree.
Compared to the “Early Entry” program, the “Bachelor of Science + Pharm. D.” Program allows students to receive both a bachelor of science from Waynesburg and a Pharm. D. from Duquesne. At Waynesburg University, students have the option to choose between a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical science or a bachelor of science in biology (pre-professional). Upon completion of the three-year degree, students will be admitted into the four-year Pharm. D. Program at Duquesne University.
There are no prerequisites for the Pharmaceutical Science major or the “Bachelor of Science + Pharm D.” Program. However, the “Pre-Pharmacy Early Entry” Program requires a minimum of 1130 on the SAT or 24 on the ACT, a GPA of 3.00 or higher, leadership experience and a recommendation.
For more information about the Pre-pharmacy programs or the pharmaceutical science major, call Dr. Baldauff at 724-852-7617 or email ebaldauf@waynesburg.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.