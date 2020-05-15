Waynesburg University is planning for students to return to in-person classes in the fall and also intends to honor this year’s graduates, President Douglas G. Lee announced on May 8.
In a letter posted on its website, Lee said that in regards to the WU “will continue to develop and update plans and protocols that will contribute to the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”
He noted that Greene County has some of the lowest numbers of per capita COVID-19 cases in the state. As of May 11, there were 27 positive cases in the county, according to the state Department of Health.
“With continued vigilance and plans that can be flexible and responsive to any further orders by state or federal officials, we will do the best things in the worst times,” he wrote.
Lee added that the university intends to honor the seniors set to graduate this spring with in-person commencement ceremonies for 2020 seniors, but a new date has not yet been set.
