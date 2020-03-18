Waynesburg University suspends in-person classes

With COVID-19 spreading across the nation, and cases recently being confirmed in neighboring counties, Waynesburg University President Douglas Lee released in an update on the website what the university’s plans are moving forward.
Reacting to the closure of primary and secondary schools in the state by Gov. Tom Wolf, the university is requiring all students to leave the campus by March 20, and all campus events have been cancelled.
Effective March 16, all in-person classes are suspended and will resume in an online format March 23. During the week between, teachers have worked to adapt their in-person classes to an online format, so they can be finished. Graduate classes and classes already online are continuing as usual.
Stacey Brodak, vice president of Institutional Advancement and University Relations at Waynesburg University, said the university is working diligently to ensure the health and safety of the campus community.
“We continue to follow best practices from federal, state and local agencies and are implementing our own guidelines to help flatten the curve of COVID-19,” she said. “Our ability to transition to online formats will allow students to complete their course work for the semester. We continue to assess daily and make adjustments accordingly to be responsive to this unprecedented crisis.”
For now, these changes are to stay in place for the rest of the semester and are “subject to further modifications as the situation continues to evolve,” Lee said.
“Throughout the process, we were guided by four imperatives: safeguarding the health of students, faculty and staff, ensuring that students continue to receive the quality education for which Waynesburg University is noted, maintaining the learning community that contributes to our quality educational experience, and also appreciating the national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in order to protect our communities and the regions beyond,” Lee said.
According to the statement, the university has developed 10 teams, all dedicated to planning and adapting to the effect the coronavirus will have on the university. The university is also in close communication with state departments such as the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
For faculty, staff and students at the university, these developments led to different reactions and outcomes.
A concern for some student clubs is elections. Allyson Barker, Art Club student president and art and business major, said the lack of in-person meetings spells out the end of the Art Club.
“Our attendance for the club as a whole has been extremely low this semester,” Barker said. “This was the nail in the coffin for our club, because we are not able to hold elections now.”
The Waynesburg Outdoor Experience Club will try to hold elections for next year, said Samantha Morad, WOE student president and arts administration major.
“I think it will end up being just emails, emailing everyone to say we had nominations, so these are the people who are running and informing them of what our constitution says for voting and figuring out who our impartial party would be to send all the votes to, because all of us who are officers now will still be here next year,” Morad said.
For more updates on Waynesburg University’s response to COVID-19, visit the university’s website, waynesburg.edu, and click on the bar at the top labeled, “Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Information.”
