Waynesburg University’s admissions office will host an in-person open house on Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m.
Prospective students can register at waynesburg.edu/groupvisit. Attendees will receive a campus tour, meet with faculty members, and attend admissions and financial aid sessions. A lunch is also included.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 1-800-225-7393 or admissions@waynesburg.edu.
