Waynesburg VFW to host third annual Valentine’s Day Dinner

Looking to treat your special someone for Valentine’s Day? There is no better place than the Waynesburg VFW, #4793, located at 445 E. Lincoln Street, which, on February 15, will host its third annual Valentine’s Day Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m.
This event gives veterans and their significant others, as well as the general public, an opportunity to enjoy an evening of food and fellowship.
“Since we started our Valentine’s Day Dinner in 2017, it has become one of the most anticipated events in Greene County,” said Verona Allman, president of the American Legion Auxiliary and Military Order of the Cooties, VFW Post 4793. “We transform our VFW hall into (a) romantic setting with round tables, cloth tablecloths, candles and soft background music.”
Menu options will include steak bites or chicken Lombardy, red roasted potatoes or wild rice, green beans, salad and either chocolate cake or cheesecake for dessert. A cash bar will also be available. Cost of each meal is $15 plus tax. You can also add a skewer of grilled shrimp for $5.
DJ Steve Barrett will provide background music from 6 to 9 p.m. The Waynesburg VFW will also set aside a small portion of the floor for dancing.
Allman said the event helps to generate more support for programs that benefit veterans in the community.
“The people in Greene County love our veterans and troops,” she said. “This event gives the public a chance to recognize those brave men and women who have served our country.”
Each year Don Martin, a U.S. Army major and National Guard commander, looks forward to attending the Valentine’s Day Dinner with his wife, Cindy.
“The Valentine’s Day Dinner has become an annual tradition for us,” said Martin, who lives in Dunns Station. “My wife and I enjoy dressing up and spending a romantic evening together. We are very grateful to the American Legion Auxiliary for all that they do. Through fundraisers such as this they help support veterans’ programs in the community.”
For Martin Wilson, a retired U.S. Air Force sergeant, the Valentine’s Day is special because it helps bring veterans together for a few hours.
“My wife Kimberly and I enjoy seeing other veterans and their families, as well as other people who live in Greene County,” said Wilson, a resident of Carmichaels. “It’s a great way to make new friends.”
Since only 72 spaces are available, you will need to make reservations in advance. Four slots are available for dining, including 6:00, 6:30, 7:00 or 7:30 p.m.
To make reservations, call 724-627-3720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.