A Waynesburg woman is awaiting a preliminary hearing for various charges after she was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing a television from a motel and threatening the manager with a handgun.
Ashley Dawn Smith, 37, is facing one felony count of robbery-threat of immediate serious injury and one misdemeanor count each of theft, simple assault and harassment.
State police filed the charges before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates following an incident that occurred Aug. 3 at the Holiday Motel in Franklin Township.
According to court records, police responded to a call from the motel at 8:18 p.m., where the motel manager said a female, later identified as Smith, rented a room and went inside the room for approximately 30 minutes before coming back out.
The manager said Smith claimed there was blood in her room and wanted a refund, at which point he told her that would not be possible without photo identification and then a verbal argument ensured, court records state.
The manager said Smith then went to the room and removed a $400 flat screen TV and took it out to her car in the parking lot, court documents state.
The manager said he then put his hand on the TV in attempt to prevent her from taking it, at which point Smith allegedly pulled a handgun from her purse and told him, “I’ll kill you,” court records state.
The manager then said Smith loaded the TV into her vehicle and drove away, court documents state.
Police said the manager took photos of Smith, which were later matched with photos from the state Department of Transportation, court records state.
Following her arrest Aug. 4, Smith was placed in jail in lieu of $25,000 straight bail. As of press time, her preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Bates on Aug. 13.
