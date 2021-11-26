A Waynesburg woman charged with assaulting a police officer during an incident earlier this month was ordered to stand trial during her preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.
Monica Ann Evans, 40, was ordered to stand trial on one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of simple assault during her hearing before Magisterial District Judge David Balint. A charge of disorderly conduct was dropped.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough police following a Nov. 6 incident at a residence on E. High Street in Waynesburg.
According to the criminal complaint, police received a domestic report from Greene County 911 at the E. High Street residence at around 5:52 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Evans received a previous disorderly conduct warning following an incident at that residence, the complaint states.
When police arrived at the residence again, they could hear yelling from inside, and when officers knocked Evans opened the door as she continued to argue with her uncle inside, the complaint states.
Officers spoke with the uncle, who said he let Evans stay there for a couple of weeks but no longer wanted her at the residence, the complaint states.
Police said another officer spoke with Evans to figure out a safe place for her to go. An ambulance was requested because of Evans’ intoxicated state, the complaint states.
Police said Evans then abruptly reached for a half-full, one-liter glass bottle of Vodka, and grabbed one officer’s wrist before spitting on another officer, the complaint states. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, where she became “extremely violent” and had to be restrained by hospital staff, the complaint states.
Evans remains in Greene County Prison after failing to post $15,000 straight bail.
