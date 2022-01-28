A Waynesburg woman is facing multiple assault charges following allegations she struck two police officers who were attempting to restrain her during an incident earlier this month at a local hospital.
Kristen Ann Sakstrup, 24, is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a misdemeanor count of harassment following the Jan. 14 altercation WHS-Greene in Waynesburg.
According to the criminal complaint, state police were dispatched to WHS-Greene at around 7:10 p.m. for a report of two Waynesburg Borough police officers being assaulted. The officers said the borough police department had received a call earlier to respond to a residence on Liberty Street to assist EMS with an intoxicated female who was unconscious, the complaint said.
The officers transported Sakstrup to WHS-Greene where she became aggravated and uncooperative, the complaint states.
Sakstrup kicked one off the officers in the shoulder, while the other was kicked in the head, the complaint states.
She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates and placed in Greene County jail. She was later released after posting $10,000 straight bail.
Her preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Bates Jan. 25. Information regarding her hearing was not available by the Messenger’s press time.
