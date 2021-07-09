Waynesburg Borough police have charged an area woman with statutory rape and other counts following allegations she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.
Erika Michelle Scarlato, 33, of Waynesburg has also been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge David Balint, Scarlato sent messages of a sexual nature to the cell phone of the boy, who was a reported runaway, May 7.
Later that day, police interviewed Scarlato, who reportedly admitted to having sexual contact with the boy at her residence on West Elm Street, the complaint states.
Police interviewed the boy in the presence of Children and Youth Services representatives May 12, and when asked about his relationship with Scarlato, he said he had met with the suspect while “hanging out with some friends” at her residence, the complaint states.
The boy also said that everyone present was smoking marijuana, the complaint states.
The boy then said the following night he and Scarlato began texting each other about having sexual relations, and later Scarlato picked him up and drove him to her residence, where they engaged in sexual contact, court documents state.
Scarlato was arraigned on the charges June 29 and placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $15,000 straight bail. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Balint July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.