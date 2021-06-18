A Waynesburg woman is facing multiple charges following allegations she set off homemade explosive devices in her yard and was found by investigating police officers to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Michelle Lynn Morris, 42, is facing three counts each of unlawfully possessing or manufacturing weapons of mass destruction, disorderly conduct and prohibited offensive weapons; two counts of recklessly endangering another person; and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough Police in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, following the incident that occurred on at a residence on 5th Avenue in Waynesburg at around 6:45 a.m. June 5.
According to court paperwork, a neighbor of Morris told Waynesburg police she saw and heard three explosions with bright flashes and smoke similar to large fireworks coming from the property.
Police allegedly found fragments of the exploded devices in a neighboring yard and discovered three small craters in the yard between the two houses.
Morris told police she and her friends, who were not named in the complaint, lit M-80 firecrackers, but police determined the devices were homemade, court paperwork said.
When police returned to the home with a search warrant, they discovered meth and a large amount of cash in Morris’ purse, as well as five smoking bowls, two scales with white powder residue on them, a jar with meth inside, a small bag of meth and a jewel box with marijuana in it within the home, police said.
In a subsequent search, police found a black and green pipe, used for smoking meth, a clear bag containing multiple packing bags, a marijuana grinder, a notebook with names and dollar amounts and more drug paraphernalia, according to court paperwork.
Police said a child was present in the home that the items were in and could access them.
Morris was arraigned before Watson on the charges June 7 and was initially placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $50,000 – 10% percent bond. She was subsequently released after posting bail.
Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16. Further information regarding her hearing was not made available by the Messenger’s press time.
