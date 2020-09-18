A Waynesburg woman filed a federal suit alleging she was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 21 in Greene County.
Shirley Pelkey was the passenger in a Jeep driven by her daughter on Aug. 30, 2019, according to court paperwork. The suit alleged Mary Davidson of Interlaken, New York, tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of Route 21 and Elm Street in Waynesburg, and hit their vehicle head-on.
Pelkey’s vehicle had a green light at the time, and the right-of-way, attorney David M. Hollar wrote in the federal filing.
The suit alleged negligence on Davidson’s part, and stated Pelkey’s injuries included several leg fractures and lacerations, an acute kidney injury and a hip dislocation.
The filing alleged Pelkey has suffered permanent disfiguration and a loss of earning capacity as a result of the crash.
